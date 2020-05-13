President Trump said Wednesday he misses Vice President Mike Pence, who’s been keeping his distance after being exposed to a staffer infected with COVID-19.

“I haven’t seen Mike Pence, and I miss him,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We speak a lot on the phone. I’m at the White House, Mike is at his office, but he’s pretty much away from people.”

Mr. Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive last Friday. Mr. Pence apparently hasn’t been in the same room with the president since then.

“He did not test positive. He’s in good shape,” Mr. Trump said of the vice president. “I guess we said for a little while we’ll stay apart, because you don’t know what happens with this very crazy and horrible disease.”

