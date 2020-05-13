The White House on Wednesday called House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus aid package “an unserious proposal” laden with irrelevant spending.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump “has been clear that any future coronavirus aid package must prioritize Americans’ health and the nation’s economic prosperity.”

“House Democrats are once again using this crisis to play politics and push their partisan agenda,” she tweeted.

She said the measure promoted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “an unserious proposal written to appease her base — [and] is overflowing with spending unrelated to the coronavirus.”

Mrs. Pelosi said Wednesday the proposal is “an American wish list” of priorities all related to the pandemic.

“We made that a criterion for consideration. This is all about the here and now,” she said.

Ms. McEnany said the bill “imposes federal mandates on how states must run elections by eliminating ID requirements for in-person voting.” She also said it would allow direct stimulus payments for illegal immigrants by eliminating Social Security number verification.

And she said the measure would ban sharing information about lower-cost health insurance choices “such as association health plans or short-term limited duration plans.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.