Richard Bright, a top vaccine researcher, told lawmakers Thursday he has concerns about the timeline for creating a coronavirus vaccine in a year.

He said the 12-18 month time frame many have touted as the goal is “aggressive,” but he does think a cure will get get done.

“My concern is if we rush too quickly and consider cutting out critical steps, we may not have a full assessment of the safety of that vaccine, so it’s still going to take some time,” Mr. Bright, a former head of the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said.

He explained that trial and error is an important part of creating a vaccine.

“There are many diseases we’ve attempted to make vaccines for in history and we still haven’t been able to do so. It takes many opportunities and many different approaches,” Mr. Bright said.

