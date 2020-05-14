Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino on Thursday slammed the federal judge overseeing the Michael Flynn case as “the newest poster child for the woke left.”

In a blistering series of tweets, Ms. Severino condemned Judge Emmet Sullivan saying his actions are “an all-out assault on the rule of law.”

“With his stunts in the Flynn debacle, Judge Sullivan is revealing himself to be a lawless judge, more interesting in producing and starring in his political theater than ensuring that justice is done in his courtroom,” she wrote.

Ms. Severino’s comments come a day after Judge Sullivan suggested he may pursue contempt or perjury charges against Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s national security adviser.

Judge Sullivan, a Clinton appointee, also tapped a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s motion to drop the criminal charges against Flynn.

Flynn could be held in contempt and may even face perjury charges for declaring under oath at two different court proceedings that he was guilty of lying to the FBI.

Flynn later reversed course, claiming he never lied to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador in the transition period before Mr. Trump took office.

The Justice Department sought to dismiss the Flynn case after bombshell documents surfaced raising questions whether Flynn was set up.

Mr. Trump and his allies have also wondered why the documents had not been turned over to Flynn’s legal team earlier in the case, railing against alleged prosecutorial misconduct.

Ms. Severino said the government’s conduct in the case went too far.

“The government’s misconduct in the Flynn case was like something out of a movie, so utterly corrupt one can hardly believe it was real,” she wrote. “Judge Sullivan should be focused on doing his job and following the law — not scheming up creative ways to punish Flynn despite it.”

