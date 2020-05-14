Donald Trump Jr. hit back Thursday against Howard Stern, calling the radio shock-jock “Hollywood Howard” and “pathetic” for claiming the day before that President Trump looks down on his supporters as rubes he’d never let into his hotels.

“It’s one thing to attack my father, but Stern is pathetic for attacking Trump supporters,” the younger Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump noted that he and his father do not look down on blue-collar workers and are glad of their support, a surge in which enabled the elder Mr. Trump to pull off his upset in the 2016 presidential race.

“These are salt of the earth blue-collar patriots who just want to live their American dream. My family is proud to have their support & we’ll always have their backs!” he said.

In a later tweet Thursday afternoon, the president’s son accused Mr. Stern, who would frequently have Mr. Trump on his show as a guest before his presidential run and who attended the Donald-Melania wedding, of having sold out.

“Hollywood Howard is such a neutered shell of his former self that he’s now attacking blue collar Trump supporters, in a desperate attempt to be relevant again. Stern from 20 yrs ago would be embarrassed by today’s PC version,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The president’s first son, a vocal defender of the president on social and traditional media, linked in his earlier tweet to an article at the Hill detailing the last two days in which he has counterattacked Mr. Stern, a longtime friend of the president, for his Wednesday remarks.

“The people Trump despises most, love him the most. The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f–ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience,” declared the self-proclaimed “King of All Media.”

“That’s total bulls–,” Mr. Trump replied Thursday.

“The reality is this: My dad was able to do what he did when he won this election by being able to relate to those guys, the blue-collar worker that Donald Trump spent his entire career with,” he said in an appearance on “The Jim and Sam Show.”

“There’s a reason why you see guys within our company, even today, they started off as construction guys, started off as drivers, and they’re like executives because he gave them a chance,” Mr. Trump said on that show.

His “Jim and Sam” interview came a day after the younger Mr. Trump made the ultimate Trumpian attack against Mr. Stern — comparing him to Hillary Clinton.

“He’s acting like Hillary, which was, you know, probably what cost her some of the election was calling half the country deplorables … I don’t know if [Mr. Stern] just got a taste of Hollywood when he went on, you know, the T.V. show and, all of the sudden, the establishment’s sort of politically correct people that he used to hate, now he really wants to be loved by them,” Mr. Trump said in a different radio interview Wednesday.

