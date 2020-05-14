President Trump said in a new interview that his administration is operating on the assumption that there will be a vaccine for the new coronavirus available by the end of the year, reiterating an ambitious timeline that various private companies are rushing to try to meet.

“We’re of the assumption that by the end of the year we’re going to have a vaccine and then we have to be able to give it, to use it on most of our population,” Mr. Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday on Fox Business Network.

“We’ll focus on elderly — we’re going to focus on nursing home[s] and senior citizen centers because … that is a very vulnerable group. It is a terrible thing, so we’re going to be focused on that,” he said.

Mr. Trump has expressed hope that schools can return in the fall, but said they might suggest that teachers over the age of 60 or with preexisting health conditions “relax for a longer period of time.”

He said there’s been “very little damage” done to young, healthy people.

