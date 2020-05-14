A federal appeals court Thursday rejected President Trump’s move to dismiss a case against him for allegedly profiting personally from his government position, making it the second federal circuit court to revive the legal battle that could eventually end up before the Supreme Court.

Washington, D.C. and the state of Maryland had filed a complaint in district court against Mr. Trump claiming he is violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution by operating hotels and businesses in his name where foreign officials frequent. The focus of the dispute has been Mr. Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C. not far from the U.S. Capitol.

The Foreign Emoluments Clause says no individual holding office can accept a present “of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State” without the approval of Congress.

The president’s legal team argued to the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the case against him should be dismissed. But in a 9-6 ruling on Thursday, the court allowed the lawsuit to move forward.

“We recognize that [D.C. and Maryland] press novel legal claims. But reasonable jurists can disagree in good faith on the merits of these claims,” wrote Judge Diana Gribbon Motz, a Clinton appointee, in the opinion for the court.

Judge James Harvie Wilkinson III, a Reagan appointee, disagreed with the court’s majority, writing in a dissent that legal precedent on the Emoluments Clause is unclear, and the court is “using a wholly novel and nakedly political cause of action to pave a path for a litigative assault against this and future Presidents.”

“I make but one point—that the federal judiciary, no less than the President, is subject to the law. And here the federal judiciary has sorely overstepped its proper bounds,” he wrote.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, like the 4th Circuit, revived another emoluments challenge against Mr. Trump last year. This one is brought by a watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

But the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. had dismissed yet another challenge earlier this year, which was brought by Democratic lawmakers. That court unanimously ruled the members of Congress lacked a legal injury.

It is not uncommon for legal disputes that result in split rulings among federal circuit courts to end up before the Supreme Court.

