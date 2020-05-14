Iran on Thursday dismissed “foolish” claims by the U.S. that it can reimpose all United Nations sanctions if an arms embargo on Tehran is not extended.

The U.S. said last week it is “hopeful” the 15-member U.N. security council will extend the embargo before it expires in October despite opposition from Russia and China.

“Foolish claims by US officials is nothing new,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif said to reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

“It is no surprise to hear such things from people who recommend drinking disinfectants to ward off the coronavirus - to contend they are still a party to the agreement after officially leaving it,” he continued, seemingly referring to comments by President Trump that the coronavirus could potentially be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have spiked in recent weeks after Mr. Trump said he has authorized the Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass” American ships.

His tweet came a week after a handful of Iran’s IRGC boats made threatening approaches to U.S. warships conducting joint operations with Army attack helicopters in international waters.

