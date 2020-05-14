Since 2000, Prince George’s County has produced some 25 NBA players and more than a dozen WNBA players — including stars like Kevin Durant and Victor Oladipo.

That’s the focus of “Basketball County: In the Water,” a new documentary from Showtime which airs Friday at 9 p.m. Durant plays a heavy role in the doc, ranging from interview subject to executive producer.

You can watch the trailer below:

Other notable players from the area include Markelle Fultz, Quinn Cook, Ty Lawson, Michael Beasley, Jeff Green and Marissa Coleman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.