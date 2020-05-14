By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Thursday, May 14, 2020

Since 2000, Prince George’s County has produced some 25 NBA players and more than a dozen WNBA players — including stars like Kevin Durant and Victor Oladipo. 

That’s the focus of “Basketball County: In the Water,” a new documentary from Showtime which airs Friday at 9 p.m. Durant plays a heavy role in the doc, ranging from interview subject to executive producer. 

You can watch the trailer below: 

Other notable players from the area include Markelle Fultz, Quinn Cook, Ty Lawson, Michael Beasley, Jeff Green and Marissa Coleman. 

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide