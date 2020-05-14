LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police on Thursday shot and killed a man they say came out of a home with a handgun.

Officers were called to a home on 123rd Street in the Harbor Gateway area shortly before 1 p.m. by a report of a family dispute that then became a call of a shooting in progress, police said.

At some point, a man armed with a gun left the home and there was a police shooting, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Details of the shooting also weren’t immediately available.

No officers were hurt, police said.

