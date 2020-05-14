Joseph R. Biden’s chances of winning the Whtie House this fall would take a hit if he tapped Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his running mate, according to oddsmakers.

U.S. Bookies.com said Thursday Mr. Biden’s odds of winning would slip to 11/8 from 13/10.

“Though the change is small, it could be an indication that many believe Warren would not positively contribute to winning swing voters,” said Alex Donohue, analysts for U.S. Bookies. “It’s also worth noting that choosing other top candidates, such as [Senators] Kamala Harris or Amy Klobuchar, would not have this negative effect on Biden’s chances, and his odds would remain 13/10.”

Ms. Harris, of California, is the odds-on favorite to be Mr. Biden’s running mate, followed by Ms. Klobuchar.

U.S. Bookies odds to be Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee are as follows:

Kamala Harris: 13/8

Amy Klobuchar: 9/2

Elizabeth Warren: 5/1

Gretchen Whitmer: 17/2

Michelle Obama: 17/2

Stacey Abrams: 12/1

Catherine Cortez Masto: 16/1

Tammy Duckworth: 25/1

