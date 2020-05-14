Metro bus and train riders will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday, according to a press release.

“Every person who wears a face covering on Metro is helping to keep others safe, and this is especially important for Metro’s frontline employees,” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld in a statement. “In the age of COVID-19, we all share a responsibility for frontline worker safety, and that’s what this is all about.”

Mr. Wiedefeld accepted the recommendation from the transit authority’s Pandemic Task Force Thursday that riders be required to wear a mask, before it was only “strongly recommended.”

According to the press release, many riders were already wearing masks, but Metro took this step as it plans to eventually allow more riders to use its services.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.