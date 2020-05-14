RAPID CITY, S. D. (AP) - A Pine Ridge man has pleaded guilty in federal court to killing his brother.

Lawrence Pourier, 52, entered the plea Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Pourier had been charged with second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his brother, Eric Pourier.

KOTA-TV says Pourier admits getting in a fight with his brother at a home near Porcupine last January.

A statement signed by the defendant says he hit his brother on the back and head with a pipe at least 20 times. The cause of his brother’s death was blood loss due to blunt force trauma.

The plea agreement says both sides will recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison.

