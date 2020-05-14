On May 16, the day the 145th Preakness Stakes were originally supposed to be run, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Belinda Stronach of the Stronach Group will announce the race’s new date.

The governor and Ms. Stronach will appear on an NBC special Saturday at 5 p.m. that recounts American Pharoah’s 2015 Preakness victory and join NBC Sports host Mike Tirico.

The Associated Press previously reported that NBC and the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, had set aside three possible dates for the rescheduled Triple Crown race: one in July, one in August and one in October.

The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. There is no date announced yet for the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.