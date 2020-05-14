The 2020 presidential race is shaping up for a lot of voters to be another choice between the lesser of two evils.

Roughly a quarter of Republicans say they would rather have someone other than President Trump atop the GOP ticket, according to a Rasmussen Reports national poll released Thursday.

Rasmussen found a similar level of dissatisfaction among Democrats in a poll released earlier this week that showed 28% of likely Democratic want an alternative to presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The poll released Thursday found 23% of likely Republican voters would rather have someone else other than Mr. Trump leading the party into the general election.

