Richard Bright, a top coronavirus vaccine researcher and now a whistleblower, warned a House panel Thursday that the U.S. is risking the “darkest winter in modern history” if the government does not ramp up its capability to combat the pandemic.

The former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) testified before a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health. He told members at the hearing that leadership must work on four key issues: Educate and model appropriate social distancing for the public; ramp up production of essential equipment; eliminate state competition for such supplies; and develop a national testing strategy.

“To do our part, we need to hear one message in a voice that is clear, consistent, trustworthy and backed by the best science available,” Mr. Bright said.

Mr. Bright was ousted from his position with BARDA last month and filed a whistleblower complaint last week. He claims that he was demoted because he clashed with political leaders regarding the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, an existing malaria drug that the president touted but has since toned down.

In his opening statement, Mr. Bright said he faced “hostility and marginalization” from officials at the Department of Health and Human Services who ignored the warnings to start work on a vaccine early on in the outbreak and ramp up production of personal protective equipment.

In a letter from the Office of Special Counsel, circulated by Mr. Bright’s lawyers before Thursday’s hearing, investigators found a “substantial likelihood of wrongdoing” by HHS, but notes the “investigation is not a final determination that the allegations are substantiated.”

“We need to be truthful with the American people,” Mr. Bright said. “We have the world’s greatest scientists — they must be permitted to lead. Let them speak truthfully without fear of retribution.”

