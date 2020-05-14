Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that he has formally requested a delay in implementing phase one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan.

“I cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the great city of Richmond by moving forward with phase one,” Mr. Stoney said at a press conference. “I just cannot do that because of the data that we have access to today.”

Mr. Northam announced Wednesday that Virginia would begin Friday to reopen its economy, with the exception of Northern Virginia, which is experiencing increases in coronavirus cases.

Mr. Stoney said Richmond also has seen an increase in the percentage of positive tests over the last 14 days.

The mayor said he sent a letter asking Mr. Northam to delay phase one in Richmond, and is waiting to hear a response.

“We also know that Richmond is blacker and browner in demographics than most Virginia localities and covid 19 has had a disproportionate impact on these communities,” Mr. Stoney said, noting that 16 of the city’s 18 deaths were blacks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.