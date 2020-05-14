Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday he is confident President Trump will hold China accountable for the economic damage and lives lost caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Cruz said the president’s immediate attention must be focused on the health and financial crises caused by the pandemic. However, he expects Mr. Trump will turn his attention to China’s role in the spread of the virus once the emergencies have subsided.

“I have every confidence — particularly as we come out of the urgency of the crisis — that the next stage will naturally turn to ‘OK, who is responsible for what we just endured and how do we get clear, credible, objective answers and how do we hold China accountable,’” Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, said.

“I know the president wants to do that… I’ve had multiple conversations with him about that,” Mr. Cruz continued.

Mr. Cruz’s comments came during a webcast discussion with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who filed a lawsuit against China, claiming it did little to stop the spread of the virus.

Republicans in recent weeks have grumbled that the Trump administration had not done enough to hold China accountable.

Although the president has railed against the communist nation on Twitter and during chats with the press, the administration has not taken bold steps against China that some Republicans have demanded.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, has asked for the freezing Chinese assets to help Americans recoup costs from the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican, has criticized China almost weekly since the pandemic began. He has called for the U.S. to be less reliant on China for prescription drugs and medical equipment.

A coalition of Republican attorneys general on Wednesday called for Mr. Trump to create a federal-state partnership to hold China accountable for coronavirus damages.

The 14 attorneys general point the blame at China, saying it misled world health authorities and concealed critical information that could have stopped the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, emphasized the need for cooperation between the states and Washington to determine the best course of action against China.

“We all have a role to play,” he said during the webcast Thursday.

“The more and more we learn about this, the more devastating the indictment is on the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government,” Mr. Schmitt continued.

Mr. Schmitt is not the only state attorney general to pursue legal action against China. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch also filed a lawsuit seeking to hold China accountable.

“State attorneys general often are points of the spear,” Mr. Cruz said. “State AG can be quick, nimble and aggressive and we’ve seen them drive legal challenges, some good, some bad, but be aggressively out there on the front of the charge.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.