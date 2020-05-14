President Trump on Thursday faulted the Obama administration, and Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, for leaving the U.S. unprepared for the coronavirus crisis, as he took executive action to replenish federal stockpiles of medical supplies.

“Never again will another president inherit empty shelves or expired products,” Mr. Trump said on a visit to a medical supply distribution company near Allentown, Pennsylvania. “I’m determined that America will be fully prepared for any of the future outbreaks.”

The president also criticized Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for what he called a slow plan to reopen the battleground state for business. About half of the state’s counties won’t be allowed to reopen until June 4, and several Republican-led counties are rebelling against Mr. Wolf’s restrictions.

“We have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening up a little bit,” the president told the workers at the Owens & Minor Inc. plant. “You have areas of Pennsylvania that are barely affected, and [state officials] want to keep them closed.”

The president said the Obama administration never replenished the Strategic National Stockpile after it distributed about 85 million N95 masks in 2009 in response to an outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu. He said the effort “was not well-handled.”

“Under the previous administration, the stockpile was depleted and never fully refilled,” Mr. Trump said. About 13 million masks remained in the stockpile.

During the trip, the president signed an executive order delegating authority under the Defense Production Act to the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to make loans to American companies to produce needed supplies such as N95 masks and surgical gloves for the federal stockpile.

The president said the USIDFC normally invests in foreign countries, adding, “It will now also invest in our country.”

The president’s order and his stepped-up criticisms of the Obama administration came as Rick Bright, a top coronavirus vaccine researcher at the National Institutes of Health, testified in Congress that the administration ignored his warnings earlier this year to prepare for the pandemic.

Mr. Bright said he faced “hostility and marginalization” from officials at the Department of Health and Human Services who ignored his warnings to start work on a vaccine early on in the outbreak and ramp up production of personal protective equipment.

The president dismissed Mr. Bright as “nothing more than a really unhappy disgruntled person.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.