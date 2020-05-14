Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday his committee will hold hearings next month looking into the Obama administration’s handling of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian officials, noting both presidents are welcome to testify.

The South Carolina Republican said Mr. Trump has accused President Obama of spying on his campaign, while Mr. Obama has claimed Mr. Trump is destroying the rule of law by his administration moving to dismiss the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but later withdrew his plea. The Trump Justice Department recently moved to dismiss the prosecution altogether.

“As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country,” Mr. Graham said.

He noted his committee will investigate why the charges against Flynn were dropped by Mr. Trump’s Justice Department and the decision by Obama administration officials to unmask Flynn’s identity in a phone conversation during the transition period after the 2016 election with the Russian ambassador.

The committee will also analyze alleged FISA abuses related to the former Trump campaign ally Carter Page, who was accused by Democrats of conspiring with the Russians to help Mr. Trump win in 2016.

Lastly, the committee will evaluate whether it was proper for Robert Mueller to have served as special counsel, probing the inquiry as to whether Mr. Trump’s team conspired with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

