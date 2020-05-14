OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man accused of filming nearly a dozen women at a tanning salon surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, police said.

Brian Lanham, 33, was charged with 30 counts of misdemeanor criminal invasion of privacy, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette County Magistrate Court.

Oak Hill police began investigating last week after a customer alleged she saw a cellphone propped up to record her as she was in a tanning room, news outlets reported, citing the complaint. Investigators identified Brian Lanham as a suspect and discovered videos of 11 women tanning on his phone, according to the agency.

The victims were not aware they were being recorded, police said.

Jennifer Lanham, the suspect’s spouse and the owner of the tanning salon, told WVNS-TV that Brian Lanham was not an employee, but was looking after the building while she worked another job.

It was unclear whether Brian Lanham had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

