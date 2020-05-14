The World Health Organization issued a new warning Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic could cause or worsen existing mental health conditions and spark a crisis among millions of people who are experiencing isolation, poverty, illness or the death of loved ones.

The latest warning comes halfway through mental health awareness month, which aims to “spread the word” that mental health is a serious issue and provide tools to help people manage ongoing symptoms, according to Mental Health America.

“The isolation, the fear, the uncertainty, the economic turmoil, they all cause or could cause psychological distress,” the WHO’s mental health department director Devora Kestel said during a briefing.

She highlighted a newly unveiled U.N. report on mental health during the pandemic that warns of a spike in mental illness and urged governments to take preemptive measures to reduce suffering among millions.

The Centers for Disease Control has said that children and teens, those who are at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, health care workers and people with existing mental health conditions or substance abuse respond more strongly to the stress of the pandemic.

The CDC recommends limiting exposure to news stories about the crisis, taking care of your body, participating in activities and connecting with others as ways that may ease some symptoms.

“The mental health and well-being of whole societies have been severely impacted by this crisis and are a priority to be addressed urgently,” Ms. Kestel said.

