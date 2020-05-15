A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of another teen in Fitchburg last year.

Police the boy was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was served at a residence in Verona. The teen was booked into the Dane County Jail on possible homicide and armed robbery charges related to the death of 17-year-old Shay Watson last August.

Watson, who would have been graduating from Verona High School this spring, was found dead by family members at a Fitchburg residence Aug. 25. Authorities determined Watson died from a gunshot, according to the State Journal.

Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said investigators were confident from the beginning that the incident was not random. Evidence later indicated Watson and the suspect knew each other and talked about meeting on Aug. 25, he said.

Brecklin said narcotics, cash and a firearm were found in the Verona residence.

A 40-year-old male at the residence was arrested for violating his extended supervision, but he is not believed to be involved with the homicide.

