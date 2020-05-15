Fed up with what they see as inaction by federal immigration officials in the face of the coronavirus, immigrant-rights activists on Friday demanded governors step in and order the release of illegal immigrants being held in detention in facilities in their states.

Pleas were aimed at Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and Jay Inslee of Washington, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

Led by Amnesty International, the groups have repeatedly begged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to empty its detention centers, arguing they are hotspots for the spread of COVID-19. ICE has cut its detained population dramatically, but has refused an all-hands release.

So the immigration groups turned to governors, asking them to issue orders prohibiting facilities in their states from holding illegal immigrants right now.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, ICE facilities have failed to provide detainees with sufficient soap and sanitizer, neglected to facilitate physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within crowded facilities, and continued to transfer detainees between facilities at grave risk to their health,” the activist groups said.

As of May 9, ICE said it had 27,908 persons detained. Of those, 965 were confirmed to have COVID-19.

The biggest outbreak is at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego.

ICE has so far confirmed one death of a COVID-19-positive detainee. He had been held at Otay Mesa.

