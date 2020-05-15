SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) - A murder suspect was shot and killed by Alameda County sheriff’s deputies when he came out of a motel room with a gun Friday, authorities said.

Deputies had tracked a man suspected of an Oakland killing to a motel room in an unincorporated area near San Leandro.

Deputies negotiated with the man for several hours, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the man emerged from the room with a gun and was shot by deputies, Kelly said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect fired shots, Kelly said.

