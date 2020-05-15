Researchers estimate that tens of thousands of diagnoses for common cancers in the U.S. have been or will be missed or delayed, adding to the health challenges the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted upon Americans.

More than 80,000 diagnoses of five common cancers are projected to be lost from March until early June, a report by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science shows.

“Cancer screenings — a critical part of cancer control — appear to have fallen sharply since movement restrictions and social distancing measures were implemented,” the authors say in the report.

The number of mammograms has dropped by 87% since February. Colonoscopies have declined by 90% while pap smears decreased by 83%, according to the study. Testing for prostate cancer is down by 60%, and CT scans for lung cancer was 39% lower.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who carries the BRCA 2 mutation linked with increased breast cancer risk and previously underwent a mastectomy, said at a briefing this week that reduced cancer screenings are one of the consequences of the country staying shut down due to COVID-19.

“There are real consequences for that,” Ms. McEnany said. “I carry BRCA 2 mutation, so I’m someone who is regularly screened for breast cancer until I got my mastectomy and when I went to my cancer hospital for screening, I didn’t see as many people in the halls, and that is quite frightening because the consequence of that is this.”

Diagnostics for screening and monitoring cancer were stable through March 2019 to February 2020, but dramatically declined in March and came to a near “standstill” for some tests by the first week in April, the report shows.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.