Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the 77-year-old barber who reopened his shop in defiance of the coronavirus-related state lockdown is not the patriot some people are making him out to be.

Ms. Nessel said Karl Manke, owner of Karl Manke’s Barber & Beauty Shop in Owosso, is putting himself and others in danger by continuing to operate his business and said she would not rule out throwing Mr. Manke in jail as a “last resort” to change his behavior.

“We’re not looking to throw people in jail,” she said Wednesday. “That is, to me, a very, very, very last resort. We want him to discontinue his conduct, which we think is aiding and abetting in the spread of the virus.

“Mr. Manke, he’s not a hero to me,” she continued. “He’s not a patriot. A patriot is a person that fights all enemies, foreign and domestic, and does everything possible to protect his fellow countrymen and countrywomen. And to me, Mr. Manke is doing just the opposite of that and he’s being selfish in his behavior in that what he’s doing is allowing the virus to spread.”

Ms. Nessel said so-called “nonessential” businesses, such as salons and spas that require close contact, are “not one of the first industries we’re looking at to reengage in” because of the likelihood of further coronavirus spread.

“I hope we don’t see an uptick in Owosso and his community just based on his behavior at his one particular business,” she added of Mr. Manke.

Ms. Nessel’s comments came the same day the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs revoked Mr. Manke’s barber license, after a Shiawassee County judge denied the attorney general’s request for a restraining order against him.

On Thursday, Mr. Manke joined hundreds of protesters at the state capitol in Lansing, calling on the government to reopen the economy.

“The government is not my mother,” Mr. Manke told the crowd. “Never has been. I’ve been in business longer than they’ve been alive.”

