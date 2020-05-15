House Democrats on Friday narrowly rejected a GOP-led motion to prevent illegal immigrants from getting coronavirus stimulus checks.

The provision, known as a motion to recommit, failed on a 198-209 basis, and 13 Democrats joined Republicans to try and pass it.

Republicans said this particular portion of the bill, as written, would allow these immigrants to retroactively receive the $1,200 stimulus checks they were excluded from in the $2.2 trillion CARES package.

Had the motion passed, it could have endangered the final passage of the $3 trillion coronavirus bill, given how important the immigration issue was to Democrats, particularly the large progressive block.

Earlier this month, they had called for payments to go through the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, which many illegal immigrants use to file taxes, or at least to mixed-status families.

Motions to recommit typically are doomed to fail, but Republicans have scored several victories against the “big tent” Democrats by splintering off vulnerable Democrats from conservative-leaning districts.

