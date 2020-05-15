Yes, the prices have risen substantially at grocery stores, and it has proved to be the greatest increase in almost five decades, according to a new analysis.

Fresh from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, here’s how much the price of your favorite foods have jumped in the past few weeks:

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up by 4.3%; cereals and bakery products are up 2.9%, as are non-alcoholic beverages. Both dairy products and fruits and vegetables have risen by 1.5%. All other “food in the home” has also gone up by 1.9%. It is of interest that “food outside the home” has only gone up by 0.1%, while the price of alcoholic beverages is up by 0.3%.

CNBC analyst Thomas Franck consulted earlier government-issued numbers to discover that this is the greatest increase in grocery prices in 46 years, according to the statistics, which span several decades.

But cheer up. The price of gas for your car is down by 20.4% while car insurance has dropped by 7.2% and airline fares are down by 15.2%. The cost of clothes, incidentally, are down by 4.7%.

