Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden suggested Thursday that women who believe his accuser, Tara Reade, shouldn’t vote for him in November’s presidential election.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has denied any wrongdoing after Ms. Reade, a former staffer, came forward, publicly accusing the former vice president of sexual assault in 1993 when he was a U.S. senator.

“I think they should vote their heart, and if they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade,” Mr. Biden told MSNBC.

Ms. Reade reportedly worked for Mr. Biden as a staff assistant when he was a senator representing Delaware. She says he pushed her against the wall and reached under her skirt, penetrating her with his fingers.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.