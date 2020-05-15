Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Friday the scandal involving the unmasking of President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is bigger than Watergate, which led to President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

“There has to be answers. This is a scandal,” the Texas Republican told Fox News. He noted there was no “bonafide” reason for several members of the Obama administration to have requested the unmasking that led to Flynn’s legal troubles.

Mr. Cornyn’s comments come after Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said his committee will be holding hearings on the topic in June as Mr. Trump has accused then-President Barack Obama of spying on his campaign, while Mr. Obama has claimed Mr. Trump is destroying the rule of law by his administration moving to dismiss the prosecution of Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but he later withdrew his plea. The Trump Justice Department recently moved to dismiss the prosecution altogether, but a federal judge has not granted the request, and instead on Wednesday suggested he might pursue contempt or perjury charges against Flynn.

“As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country,” Mr. Graham said Thursday.

The scrutiny comes after several Republican senators released a list of Obama administration officials who had requested the “unmasking,” which resulted in Flynn’s identity being discovered in a phone conversation with the Russian ambassador during the transition following the 2016 election.

The list of officials includes former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee; former FBI Director James B. Comey; and ex-intel officials John O. Brennan and James R. Clapper.

