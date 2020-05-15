President Trump touted major funding for transit systems Friday, specifically calling out New Jersey and Chicago.

“I am proud to announce that @NJTransit will receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area! The LARGEST single Federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever. Together, we will prevail!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He later added, “Chicago’s @CTA has big federal resources heading its way to keep the transit system operational and to keep people moving where they need to go. $817M will aid in the economic recovery — buy Made in the USA!”

Congress’ CARES Act, passed in March to provide economic relief during the pandemic, included $25 billion in public transit grants for prevention and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president announced earlier this week $3.9 billion of the federal funding would go to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

