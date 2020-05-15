The New York Stock Exchange plans to reopen May 26, but will limit the number of traders on the floor.

Traders have been working electronically since March after an NYSE employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

But when they return after Memorial Day, traders have new restrictions to follow.

One new rule due to the coronavirus pandemic is they cannot use public transportation. Traders must also social distance and wear masks.

Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE president, made the announcement in an op-ed with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

