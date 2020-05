In two dozen states, the number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing every day, but nine states continue to see an increase, CNN reported.

According to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, the network noted 17 states have remained steady in their coronavirus numbers.

On Thursday, 27,368 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the U.S., and 1,779 deaths were reported.

As of May 13, more than 79,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

