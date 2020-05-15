The Air Force is asking the nation’s governors to recommend locations that could be the home of the United States Space Command — the newest U.S. military combatant command.

When fully established, U.S. Space Command will have about 1,400 military and civilian personnel working within its headquarters. The provisional headquarters is currently in Colorado Spring, Colorado, but that could change.

Pentagon officials are allowing eligible communities to self-nominate to serve as the permanent home for U.S. Space Command. The new headquarters should be ready for move-in within six years, officials said.

“We are requesting your endorsement of any self-nominations from eligible communities to ensure they have the support of the state government,” according to the letter to the nation’s governors from Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John W. Henderson.

On Friday, the Air Force released the criteria for local communities to be eligible. It must be within one of the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. and within 25 miles or less of a military base that can support the personnel with services like house and commissaries.

The new home for U.S. Space Command also must provide a quality of life that enables them to attract and retain a skilled workforce, officials said.

The top scoring candidate cities will receive a site visit. Pentagon officials expect to make the final selection in early 2021.

