Friday, May 15, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A man in his 20s was found dead Friday inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home in what police say was an incident that began as a domestic altercation.

Kansas City police said in a news release that the department received a report of a shooting at about 12:49 p.m. and discovered the shooting victim inside the residence.

Its initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

No other details were immediately released.

