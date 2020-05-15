Slovenia became the first European country to call an official end to its COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday after seeing no more than seven new cases daily for two weeks, according to Reuters.

Those traveling to Slovenia will not be required to quarantine.

Slovenia officials also said sporting competitions will resume May 23.

The country has reported 1,464 cases and 103 deaths.

“Slovenia has tamed the epidemic over the past two months… Today Slovenia has the best epidemiologic picture in Europe,” Prime Minister Janez Jansa said Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.