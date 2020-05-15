The flag of the U.S. Space Force will be unveiled in the Oval Office Friday during a signing ceremony for the 2020 Armed Forces Day proclamation.

The ceremony will mark the first time in 72 years that an official flag of a new military branch will be displayed.

“The flag takes the key and central elements of the seal and places them on a black field fringed in platinum with the words ‘United States Space Force’ and Roman numerals MMXIX (2019) below,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

In January, President Trump rolled out the official emblem of America’s newest military branch through his powerful Twitter page and its 71.5 million followers.

It caught the attention of eagle-eyed followers who pointed out that the seal bears a slight resemblance to the badge worn by the crew of the USS Enterprise — the fictional spacecraft as seen on Star Trek.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Gen. John Raymond, the Space Force’s chief of space operations, among other military officials, the publication reported.

Friday’s event comes as airmen race to apply to be transferred to the new command. The Space Force has more than 2,000 transfer applications from airmen since it opened the application window on May 1.

