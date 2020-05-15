The House will be in session after Memorial Day, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told members Friday night.

The chamber will need to pass the FISA reauthorization bill, which the Senate amended earlier this week, and leadership is discussing additional coronavirus-related legislation.

The announcement came not long after the House passed its $3 trillion coronavirus package as well as a historic temporary rule change that will allow members to vote via proxy and do additional committee work remotely.

The first priorities will include the National Defense Authorization Act and annual appropriation bills.

Members will be given a 72-hour notification of any upcoming votes.

