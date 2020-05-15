Military chiefs of the new U.S. Space Force presented President Trump with the service branch’s official flag on Friday in the Oval Office, where it will stand with the flags of the five other armed services.

“It’s a great honor. That’s a beautiful flag, too,” Mr. Trump said as the banner was unfurled. The flag depicts a globe with a delta symbol, encircled by the logo of an orbit, on a dark blue field with stars.

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations, said the 16,000 military personnel assigned to the Space Force “come to work every day focusing on providing space capabilities for our nation, for our joint coalition forces and for the world.”

“We’re proud of this flag, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to present it to you here in the White House,” he told the president.

The president said the Space Force “is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense.”

“We’re doing something that is such a monumental task,” Mr. Trump said.

The Space Force was created by law in December. Its procurement budget is scheduled to reach $4.7 trillion within five years.

