OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that police said in a news release that officers found the man’s body around 11:15 a.m. Saturday while responding to reports of a shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details were immediately released, including the man’s name.

