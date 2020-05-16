Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday asked the campaign of Democrat Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky this year, to remove him from a McGrath ad that attacks Mr. McConnell on the coronavirus response.

Mr. DeWine said he’s disappointed that an attack ad from Ms. McGrath uses his image against his “friend” Mr. McConnell.

“Mitch and I have worked together for a long time and I know that he is focused, as I am, on this crisis and I appreciate his leadership,” Mr. DeWine said. “I ask for the McGrath campaign to remove my image from her advertising immediately.”

Ohio Republicans pointed to the new minute-long ad from the McGrath campaign that compliments Mr. DeWine, a Republican, and other state leaders like Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for their leadership during the crisis.

“They’re all showing us what real leadership is and political party has nothing to do with it,” says Ms. McGrath, a retired fighter pilot.

She goes on to knock Mr. McConnell for saying he doesn’t want to pass “blue state bailouts” and suggesting that cash-strapped states be allowed to explore declaring bankruptcy.

“For Sen. McConnell, it’s all about politics,” she says.

Ms. McGrath raised $12.8 million for her Senate bid in the first quarter and started April with about $14.8 million on hand.

Mr. McConnell raised nearly $7.5 million in the first quarter and finished the period with close to $15 million on hand.

The majority leader is a perpetual target for Democrats, though the party might direct more of its focus this year toward competitive Senate races in states like Colorado, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Democrats had been bullish on knocking off Mr. McConnell in 2014, but the Kentucky Republican ended up thumping Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes by about 16 points.

