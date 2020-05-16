Fred Willard, an acclaimed comedic actor known for standout roles in several movies and television shows during the last several decades, has died, his daughter confirmed Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Hope Willard said on Twitter.

Willard, a former member of The Second City improvisational comedy group, first gained recognition in the late 1970s thanks in part to his appearances on sitcoms including ” Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and a spinoff, “Fernwood 2 Night.”

He later had standout roles in movies such as Rob Reiner’s “This is Spinal Tap” in 1984 and “Anchorman” in 2004, in addition to well-received performances in several mockumentary films directed by Christopher Guest, including “This is Spain Tap,” “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind.” He also received three Emmy Award nominations for his role on the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” as well as a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2010 for his appearances on the show “Modern Family.”

Glenn Schwartz, a representative for Willard, said the actor died of natural causes, Rolling Stone reported.

Entertainers subsequently paid their respects on Twitter as news of Willard’s death spread over the weekend.

Michael McKean, an actor who appeared with Willard in several of Mr. Guest’s films, called him a friend for more than 40 years and “a great comic actor who had no competition.”

Harry Shearer, who co-wrote “Spinal Tap” with Mr. Reiner, Mr. Guest and Mr. McKean, similarly said that Willard was “about the funniest human ever to walk the planet.”

“There was no man sweeter or funnier,” echoed late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose program Willard frequently appeared on. “We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits.”

