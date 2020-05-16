Rep. Justin Amash on Saturday said he will not mount a third-party run for president this year after he had spent the last few weeks weighing whether to make a play for the Libertarian Party’s 2020 nomination.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Mr. Amash said on Twitter.

After getting elected to the House during the 2010 Tea Party wave as a Republican, Mr. Amash quit the GOP on July 4 last year.

He joined Democrats in December to vote to impeach President Trump on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of justice over the president’s allegedly strong-arming Ukraine into digging up political dirt on Democrats.

