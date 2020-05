OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy and a man with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the 27-year-old man and the boy were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. No suspect information was released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.