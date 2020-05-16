Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to Florida next week, his office said Saturday, after Mr. Pence had stepped back a bit since a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Pence is set to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, deliver protective equipment to a nursing home, and participate in a roundtable with the hospitality and tourism industry on Wednesday.

President Trump on Wednesday had said he misses Mr. Pence, who has kept his distance after press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

