Former President Barack Obama on Saturday said the coronavirus pandemic has revealed some leaders to be empty suits and that a lot of the people in positions of power aren’t even pretending to be in charge anymore.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Mr. Obama said in remarks for an online event honoring students graduating from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you,” he said.

Mr. Obama also lamented the disproportionate effect the coronavirus has been having on people of color.

“We see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning,” he said, referring to the recent case of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“Injustice like this isn’t new,” he said. “What is new is that so much of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing.”

He tried to spur on the graduating students by saying they are “inheritors of one of America’s proudest traditions.”

“So many of us believe in you. I am so proud of you,” he said. “And as you set out to change the world, we’ll be the wind at your back. So congratulations, class of 2020 — God bless all of you.”

Mr. Obama has largely declined to publicly weigh in on President Trump since leaving office in 2017, but that could change as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up.

In a private call with former members of his administration last week, Mr. Obama sharply criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government,” the former president said last week.

Mr. Trump, in turn, has called on Mr. Obama to testify to Congress about any spying the former president’s administration might have conducted on Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.