The Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, four weeks after the postponed Kentucky Derby.

The new date leaked shortly before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced it in a taped TV segment Saturday — at the time when the Preakness originally was supposed to run, before the coronavirus pandemic caused its postponement.

The Associated Press previously reported that dates in July and August were also considered along with Oct. 3.

The Kentucky Derby will be run Sept. 5, while the Belmont Stakes, traditionally the final jewel of the Triple Crown, has not announced a new date yet.

InfieldFest, the music festival at Pimlico Race Course that accompanies the Preakness, was canceled outright and will not be held in October.

