A Swanton man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for more than a month has turned himself in to police.

Authorities had been looking for 31-year-old Kevin Daskalides since Thursday, when a witness reported seeing a man dragging a woman into a home. Police say he evaded capture while troopers helped the woman, who told them she had been held for more than a month and repeatedly assaulted.

Daskalidis turned himself in on Friday and was charged with kidnapping, assault and other charges. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.