TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Topeka are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex.

Police were called Saturday evening to apartments on Southwest Plaza Drive and found 20-year-old Keaton B. Knutsen deceased. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

